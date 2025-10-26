Snuggerud logged two assists, including one on the power play, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Snuggerud has done fairly well so far in 2025-26, though he's yet to push a point streak past two games. The 21-year-old winger has three goals, three helpers, 18 shots on net, six hits and six blocked shots over eight appearances. The Blues' lines have been in the blender and will likely continue to shuffle after the team blew a four-goal lead Saturday. In any case, Snuggerud's scoring potential means fantasy managers should at least keep him on their rosters, though he can be benched in tough matchups.