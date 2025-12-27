Snuggerud (wrist) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

According to Lou Korac of NHL.com, Snuggerud will return from a 12-game absence against Nashville on Saturday. The 21-year-old Snuggerud has contributed five goals, 11 points, 47 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 25 hits through 26 outings this season.