Snuggerud scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Snuggerud tied the game late in the first period with a one-timer, ending St. Louis' scoring drought at nearly 140 minutes since the Blues hadn't found the back of the net since the 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Oct. 22. The winger has seven goals this season, including Thursday's tally, and continues to establish himself as an important scoring option for the Blues, especially since he's averaging 2.2 shots on goal per game.