Snuggerud scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

The promising winger scored his first two goals of the season in this comfortable win, finding the back of the net with a wrister in the first period and a snap shot on the power play in the second frame. Snuggerud is a prospect who wasn't expected to have a significant role with the Blues right away, but he has recorded three points over his last two games while making the most of the ice time he's seen so far.