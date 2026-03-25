Blues' Jimmy Snuggerud: Scores vs. Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Snuggerud scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.
Snuggerud ended his four-game goal drought with a one-timer that went past Logan Thompson at the 2:39 mark of the second period. The 21-year-old winger remains one of the most reliable scoring threats for the Blues, and he's notched six goals, as well as 13 total points, in 13 games since the Olympic break.
More News
-
Blues' Jimmy Snuggerud: Multi-point game streak at four•
-
Blues' Jimmy Snuggerud: Extends multi-point streak•
-
Blues' Jimmy Snuggerud: Earns two points in win•
-
Blues' Jimmy Snuggerud: Records two points in overtime win•
-
Blues' Jimmy Snuggerud: Earns two points in loss•
-
Blues' Jimmy Snuggerud: Goal, assist in Saturday's loss•