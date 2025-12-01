Snuggerud will undergo surgery for a left wrist injury that will sideline him for at least six weeks. Per the Blues' announcement, Snuggerud has also been placed on injured reserve.

Snuggerud still logged 15:02 of ice time against the Mammoth on Saturday, including 2:20 of ice time, which didn't immediately indicate he was going to be out long term. The 21-year-old winger is stuck in an eight-game goal drought as well as a seven-game pointless streak. He'll now have to wait until mid-January for his next opportunity to break out of his slump. In a corresponding move, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki was recalled from the minors.