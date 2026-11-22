Snuggerud scored a power-play goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Devils.

Snuggerud has five goals and two helpers over his last seven contests. He was able to chip in during this high-scoring game, though the top-line winger didn't play a leading role. For the season, he's up to 13 goals, five assists, 52 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-8 rating across 23 appearances. Snuggerud's assists should bounce back eventually, though he's also shooting 25 percent, a number that's likely to regress.