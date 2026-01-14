Snuggerud scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Snuggerud has two goals and two assists over nine contests since he returned from a wrist injury. The 21-year-old is back in a top-six role and may be relied on for more offense while Robert Thomas (lower body) is out. For the season, Snuggerud has produced seven goals, 15 points (five on the power play), 72 shots on net, 40 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 35 appearances. There's potential in his game, but the Blues have the worst offense in the league through Tuesday's action, which has limited the rookie's upside.