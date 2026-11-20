Snuggerud scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Penguins.

The 22-year-old winger potted the Blues' third and fourth goals on the night, both times banging home the puck from close range. It was Snuggerud's second multi-goal effort of the season, but he's been a consistent producer overall and has yet to go more than three games in a row without lighting the lamp this season. Through 22 contests, Snuggerud has delivered 12 goals and 17 points, including three goals and an assist on the power play.