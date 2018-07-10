Blues' Joel Edmundson: Arbitration hearing date set
Edmundson's arbitration hearing date is set for Wednesday, July 25, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Edmundson plans on making his case for an increase in pay starting this upcoming season. The 25-year-old defenseman contributed across the board in 2017-18, earning career highs in shots (124), points (17), goals (seven), blocked shots (150), and ice time (20:44 per game). Edmundson has also been a bruiser throughout his three-year career, averaging 134 hits per season despite missing at least 13 games every year due to injury. Assuming he gets re-signed, Edmundson should continue his role in fantasy as a solid depth option.
