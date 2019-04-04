Blues' Joel Edmundson: Back to work Thursday
Edmundson (lower body) will play in Thursday's matchup against Philadelphia, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Edmundson has missed the last 11 games with this injury. The Manitoba native was able to make the trip out to Chicago on Wednesday, but ultimately didn't suit up. Playing Thursday will certainly help Edmundson knock off some rust before St. Louis prepares for a playoff run. However, the fourth-year blueliner may not help much from a fantasy perspective, as he's tallied just 11 points through 62 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...