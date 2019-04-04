Edmundson (lower body) will play in Thursday's matchup against Philadelphia, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Edmundson has missed the last 11 games with this injury. The Manitoba native was able to make the trip out to Chicago on Wednesday, but ultimately didn't suit up. Playing Thursday will certainly help Edmundson knock off some rust before St. Louis prepares for a playoff run. However, the fourth-year blueliner may not help much from a fantasy perspective, as he's tallied just 11 points through 62 games.