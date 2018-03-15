Edmundson told reporters that he'll play Thursday night against the Avalanche, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Held out of the lineup since sustaining his injury Feb. 8, Edmundson should provide a layer of physicality and own-zone hockey smarts to benefit a Blues team that is without goalie Carter Hutton (neck) and remains on the outside looking in regarding the playoff picture.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories