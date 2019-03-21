Blues' Joel Edmundson: Continues to sit
Edmundson (lower body) won't be available for Thursday's game against the Red Wings, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Edmundson reportedly continues to show progress, per head coach Craig Berube, but the blue-collar defenseman will miss a fifth straight game with his next chance to play arriving Saturday versus the Lightning.
