Edmundson dished out two assists in Sunday's win over the Sabres.

Edmundson has really surprised this season, racking up 12 points through 31 games. He's more known for his defensive contributions, so it's impressive that he's joining the rush more and has found the back of the net six times. The points come too infrequent for him to warrant a look in most shallow leagues, but his heavy ice time and multi-category contributions make him worth owning in many deep leagues.