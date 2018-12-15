Blues' Joel Edmundson: Declares himself healthy for Sunday
Edmundson (upper body) said he'll return to action Sunday against the Flames, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Edmundson missed the last two games which resulted in 4-3 wins against the Panthers and Avalanche, respectively. While the Manitoban is known more for his shutdown ability, he's figuring it out offensively this season as well, with the defenseman currently on pace for three goals and 18 assists through 78 games.
