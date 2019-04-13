Blues' Joel Edmundson: Dishes assist
Edmundson produced an assist and three hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets in Game 2 of their first-round series.
Edmundson produced 128 hits, 106 blocked shots and 102 shots on goal to go with 11 points in 64 regular-season games. Skating on the third pairing won't do any favors for his offense, but his physicality could make him an option for fantasy owners if the Blues make a deep run in the postseason.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...