Edmundson produced an assist and three hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Edmundson produced 128 hits, 106 blocked shots and 102 shots on goal to go with 11 points in 64 regular-season games. Skating on the third pairing won't do any favors for his offense, but his physicality could make him an option for fantasy owners if the Blues make a deep run in the postseason.