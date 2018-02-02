Blues' Joel Edmundson: Dishes out five hits Thursday
Edmundson compiled zero points, three shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.
Edmundson never fails to add extracurricular stats when he can't notch a point, but his pointless streak has reached seven games. Even worse, when Jaden Schwartz returned from a 20-game hiatus due to an ankle injury, Edmundson was demoted from the power play. Still, the 24-year-old blueliner averages 20:41 of ice time per game, lining up as the top left defenseman opposite of captain Alex Pietrangelo. Edmundson keeps this position due to his reliability in the defensive zone, but his fantasy value remains low with just 15 points through 53 games -- a career high.
