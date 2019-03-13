Edmundson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

He left the game during the second period, and the team announced he wouldn't return as the third frame began. He was lining up on the top defensive pairing with captain Alex Pietrangelo, and now the team will be stuck with just five defensemen for the remainder of the contest. If Edmundson is unable to play Thursday in Ottawa, expect Michael Del Zotto to fill in while either Jay Bouwmeester or Vince Dunn move up to the top pairing.