Blues' Joel Edmundson: Earns one-year deal
Edmundson was awarded a one-year, $3.1 million contract with St. Louis on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
It's a modest increase for Edmundson, who will return to the Stanley Cup champions for at least one more season. The blueliner registered two goals, nine helpers and 102 shots last year in 64 games, in part due to injury. With Vince Dunn pushing for a bigger role, the veteran Edmundson could find himself serving as a healthy scratch from time to time throughout the 2019-20 campaign.
