Edmundson received a qualifying offer from the Blues on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Since a one-goal, nine-point rookie campaign in 2015-16, Edmundson made strides to improve and notched seven goals and 17 points last season. A large part of this improvement is that Edmundson fired 124 shots on net and averaged 20:44 of ice time per game. The 24-year-old blueliner is a well-rounded asset as well, racking up 116 hits and 150 blocked shots in 2017-18. His physical play has repercussions, though, as Edmundson has missed at least 13 games in each of his first three campaigns.