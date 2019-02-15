Blues' Joel Edmundson: Ends drought with multi-point night
Edmundson recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over Arizona.
Edmundson snapped a 26-game point drought when he opened the scoring just 3:33 into the first period, and he added a helper later in the opening frame to make this his first multi-point effort of the season. He rounded out his stat line with two shots, two blocks and a plus-2 rating, raising his total in the latter category to plus-7 over the past two games. Make no mistake, this was an outlier for the stay-at-home blueliner.
