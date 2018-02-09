Blues' Joel Edmundson: Exits game due to injury
Edmundson won't return to Thursday's game against Colorado due to an upper-body injury.
The 24-year-old blueliner suffered the injury in the first period of Thursday's contest when he blocked a shot from Colorado's Nail Yakupov. The severity of his ailment remains unclear, but if Edmundson's unable to go Friday against the Jets, Robert Bortuzzo will likely take his place in the lineup.
More News
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Dishes out five hits Thursday•
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Logs big minutes on power play•
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Contributes two helpers in victory•
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Paces Western Conference in blocked shots•
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Opens scoring in victory•
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Scores third goal of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...