Edmundson won't return to Thursday's game against Colorado due to an upper-body injury.

The 24-year-old blueliner suffered the injury in the first period of Thursday's contest when he blocked a shot from Colorado's Nail Yakupov. The severity of his ailment remains unclear, but if Edmundson's unable to go Friday against the Jets, Robert Bortuzzo will likely take his place in the lineup.

