Blues' Joel Edmundson: Expected to be sidelined
Edmundson (lower body) will not accompany the team on their upcoming three-game road trip, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old left Tuesday's game in the second period and didn't return. This news most likely sidelines Edmundson for the next three games, barring the possibility of joining the team midway through. Edmundson has hardly been a fantasy asset, however, recording just 11 points in 62 games this campaign. In his stead, Michael Del Zotto will likely enter the lineup.
