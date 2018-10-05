Edmundson (groin) is slated to take part in Saturday's game-day skate to evaluate whether he is ready to suit up against Chicago, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Edmundson's potential return would push Chris Butler or Vince Dunn out of the lineup and into the press box. The 25-year-old Edmunson has struggled with injuries throughout his young career and has never played in 70 or more games in a season. If he can stay healthy, the blueliner is capable of reaching the 20-point mark.