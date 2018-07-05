Edmundson elected salary arbitration Thursday.

Edmundson enjoyed his best season yet as a pro in 2017-18, setting career highs in goals (7), points (17) and shots on net (124) while averaging 20:44 of ice time in 69 contests. The 25-year-old blueliner should remain a nice middle-pairing option for the Blues and a decent depth player in deeper fantasy formats next season.