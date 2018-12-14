Edmundson (upper body) could miss Friday's game versus Colorado.

Having missed Tuesday's contest with an upper-body injury, Edmundson is no sure thing to face the Avs on Friday. The team will wait until closer to puck drop before making a decision on the 25-year-old's status. If Edmundson can't go, and with Carl Gunnarsson still out with an upper-body injury, look for Jordan Schmaltz and Chris Butler to form St. Louis' third pairing until both regulars are cleared to play.