Blues' Joel Edmundson: Game-time call for Friday
Edmundson (upper body) could miss Friday's game versus Colorado.
Having missed Tuesday's contest with an upper-body injury, Edmundson is no sure thing to face the Avs on Friday. The team will wait until closer to puck drop before making a decision on the 25-year-old's status. If Edmundson can't go, and with Carl Gunnarsson still out with an upper-body injury, look for Jordan Schmaltz and Chris Butler to form St. Louis' third pairing until both regulars are cleared to play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...