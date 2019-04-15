Blues' Joel Edmundson: Helpers in consecutive games
Edmundson racked up an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Jets in Game 3 of their first-round series.
Edmundson has two assists, nine hits and five blocks over three games in the series. He's not a likely source of offense, but with 128 hits and 106 blocks in the regular season, he could provide a boost in DFS if he can keep his hot streak going in Tuesday's Game 4.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...