Edmundson racked up an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Jets in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Edmundson has two assists, nine hits and five blocks over three games in the series. He's not a likely source of offense, but with 128 hits and 106 blocks in the regular season, he could provide a boost in DFS if he can keep his hot streak going in Tuesday's Game 4.