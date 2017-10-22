Edmundson blocked two shots Saturday against Vegas and now leads the league with 30 blocked shots.

More is being asked of Edmundson since Jay Bouwmeester continues to nurse a fractured ankle, and he's stepping up to the plate. Edmundson has just one goal this season, but his total of 13 hits, 30 blocked shots and 14 shots on goal through nine games proves the 24-year-old is instrumental to the St. Louis blue line.