Edmundson has 17 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while averaging 24:49 of ice time over the last five games.

Edmundson's uptick in usage comes in the wake of season-ending injuries to Carl Gunnarsson (knee) and Jay Bouwmeester (hip). Although he's failed to get on the scoresheet in this five-game stretch, Edmundson has contributed plenty in other ways. Therefore, deeper leagues that value extracurricular stats could benefit from Edmundson's promotion to the top defensive pair.

