Blues' Joel Edmundson: Logging major ice time
Edmundson has 17 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while averaging 24:49 of ice time over the last five games.
Edmundson's uptick in usage comes in the wake of season-ending injuries to Carl Gunnarsson (knee) and Jay Bouwmeester (hip). Although he's failed to get on the scoresheet in this five-game stretch, Edmundson has contributed plenty in other ways. Therefore, deeper leagues that value extracurricular stats could benefit from Edmundson's promotion to the top defensive pair.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...