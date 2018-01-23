Edmundson has been seeing increased usage on St. Louis' power play, including 3:27 of ice time during a 5-2 defeat Saturday to Arizona.

Despite averaging 20:39 of ice time on the season, Edmundson hasn't seen much of a role on the power play, but has received tick each of the last six games. Although he hasn't been able to record a power-play point yet, the 24-year-old's 15 points (six assists, nine goals) already has matched his career high from last season, and his pace shouldn't slow down with his increased role.