Edmundson (lower body) is moving closer to a return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Blues coach Craig Berube noted that Edmundson and fellow blueliner Carl Gunnarsson -- who's dealing with a lower-body injury of his own -- have "had good days" in their respective recovery attempts, but it's implied that neither will return Tuesday against the Oilers. St. Louis is a virtual lock to make the playoffs, so the team can afford to be extra cautious with their injured skaters.