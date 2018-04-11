Edmundson posted career highs in points (17), blocked shots (150) and shots on goal (124) in 69 games.

The blocked shots stat was valuable for the Blues, but it costed Edmundson 13 games due to an arm injury. The 24-year-old blueliner made major strides for improvement this season, and he finished the season on the top pair with Alex Pietrangelo. Edmundson will become a restricted free agent this season, and he's basically a lock to re-sign with the Notes.