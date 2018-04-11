Blues' Joel Edmundson: Marks multiple career highs
Edmundson posted career highs in points (17), blocked shots (150) and shots on goal (124) in 69 games.
The blocked shots stat was valuable for the Blues, but it costed Edmundson 13 games due to an arm injury. The 24-year-old blueliner made major strides for improvement this season, and he finished the season on the top pair with Alex Pietrangelo. Edmundson will become a restricted free agent this season, and he's basically a lock to re-sign with the Notes.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...