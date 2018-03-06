Edmundson (arm) could be back in action during the Blues upcoming three-game road trip, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Edmundson Lou Korac of NHL.com limited at practice, which is a good sign he is trending in the right directions. Getting the Manitoba native back would be a huge boost to a St. Louis blue line that just lost Jay Bouwmeester (hip) for the remainder of the season. Once given the all-clear, Edmundson will likely bump Jordan Schmaltz or Robert Bortuzzo from the lineup.