Edmundson (arm) has been medically cleared to play, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports

The decision now lies with Edmundson on whether he will return to action against the Avalanche on Thursday. The defenseman told reporters, "If I have a good day tomorrow, I might be in the lineup," so look for an update on his status following the game-day skate. If the Manitoba native slots back in, it will likely be at the expense of Robert Bortuzzo or Jordan Schmaltz. Per the NHL media site, Edmundson technically still remains on injured reserve and will need to be activated in order to play.