Blues' Joel Edmundson: Missing final game of road trip
Edmundson (arm) will sit out Monday's contest in Anaheim, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
The stay-at-home blueliner was originally given a chance to play during St. Louis' current four-game road trip, but this news squashes that possibility. Another point of concern is the fact that Edmundson wasn't on the ice for the team's morning skate Monday, which could mean that he's taken a step back in his recovery when considering that he resumed practicing with his teammates one week ago. Expect a further update from the team ahead of its game Thursday against the Avalanche.
