Edmundson scored his third goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's win over Columbus.

Edmundson has had a strong start to the season, managing four points and a plus-4 rating through 12 contests. The first-pairing blueliner is an all-around gem for the Blues, blocking shots, dishing out hits and putting pucks on net. His fantasy value is limited due to his lack of power-play time and offensive capabilities, but his overall role and ice time makes him valuable in some deeper formats.