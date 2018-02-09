Edmundson will require surgery for a broken forearm sustained Thursday night against the Avalanche, and he's expected to miss six weeks of action.

The Blues have responded by promoting Chris Butler from AHL San Antonio. Expect Edmundson to land on injured reserve shortly, with the Blues coach Mike Yeo likely needing to get creative to disperse the 20:15 of ice time that otherwise would've been given to Edmundson, a no-frills, shot-blocking talent from the blue line.