Edmundson (arm) will not play Saturday against the Kings, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Edmundson, who remains on injured reserve, is about to miss his 12th consecutive game. He's a quality shot-blocking talent, having redirected 125 shots through 56 games this season, but he doesn't move the needle in most fantasy leagues due to a scant output of 15 points thus far. The Canadian defenseman's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Ducks in Anaheim.

