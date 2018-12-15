Blues' Joel Edmundson: Not ready to play
Edmundson (upper body) will sit out of Friday's game versus the Avalanche, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Edmundson was considered a game-time call but will miss his second straight game and fourth of the season. The 25-year-old was struggling before his absence, going minus-7 in four games and failing to record a point.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...