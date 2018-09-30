Edmundson won't play Sunday's preseason finale against the Capitals due to a groin injury, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues, who have battled enough injuries on the blue line lately, won't take any chances with aggravating Edmundson's groin affliction. The Blues made three defensive recalls Saturday -- Tyler Wotherspoon, Mitch Reinke and Chris Butler -- and all three could play as the veteran starters rest.