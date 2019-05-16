Blues' Joel Edmundson: On three-game point streak
Edmundson registered an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 3.
Edmundson has a goal and three helpers through three games in the series, adding seven hits and five blocks. The defenseman is an unlikely source of offense, as he had only 11 points in 64 regular-season games, but he can be used in DFS formats while he's hot.
