Blues' Joel Edmundson: On trip, out Wednesday
Edmundson (lower body) made the trip with the team for Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks, but he skated as an extra during practice, per Lou Korac of NHL.com, signaling that he will miss the evening's game.
Edmundson looks to be progressing well ahead of the playoffs, but he will not don the uniform Wednesday. The team has a quick turnaround for Thursday's contest and it would certainly benefit the fourth-year blueliner to knock some rust off ahead of the playoffs. However, his eventual return shouldn't mean much from a fantasy perspective considering he's tallied just 11 points -- two goals and nine assists -- through 62 games.
