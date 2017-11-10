Blues' Joel Edmundson: Opens scoring in victory
Edmundson netted his fifth goal of the season in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.
A blueliner who doesn't play on the power play scoring five times this early in the season is impressive. The 24-year-old had mostly been known for his defensive contributions in the past, but he's turning into a two-way rearguard and has been showcasing his offensive mindset. He's won't keep scoring at this rate, but given his steady ice time and the Blues' strong start, Edmundson is worthy of a look in some deeper formats right now.
