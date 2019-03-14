Blues' Joel Edmundson: Out Thursday
Edmundson (lower body) will not play in Thursday's road game against the Senators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Edmundson didn't make the road trip, so his absence from Thursday's contest isn't surprising. Edmundson has hardly been a fantasy asset, however, recording just 11 points in 62 games this campaign. With the 25-year-old out, Michael Del Zotto will draw into the lineup, and Vince Dunn will skate on the top defensive pairing.
