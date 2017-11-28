Blues' Joel Edmundson: Paces Western Conference in blocked shots
Edmundson leads the Western Conference with 65 blocked shots this season.
It's no secret that Edmundson has picked up his offensive game, scoring six goals through 24 games, doubling last campaign's 69-game total. A lot of this improvement stems from head coach Mike Yeo finally having the reigns with St. Louis and implementing an aggressive blue-line scheme, but a lot of this comes from the major strides the 24-year-old made in the offseason. Edmundson should still be viewed as a defense-first asset, though, since he logs 55.5 percent of his face offs in the Blues' zone, which leads to his high blocked shot count. In his third year of NHL play, Edmundson hasn't flinched, posting a plus-7 rating thus far.
