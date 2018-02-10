Blues' Joel Edmundson: Placed on IR
The Blues placed Edmundson (arm) on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL's official media site.
Edmundson is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks due to a broken forearm, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. The Blues should continue to release updates on the 24-year-old blueliner's status as his recovery progresses.
More News
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Needs surgery on forearm, out six weeks•
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Ruled out of Friday's contest•
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Exits game due to injury•
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Dishes out five hits Thursday•
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Logs big minutes on power play•
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Contributes two helpers in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...