The Blues placed Edmundson (arm) on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL's official media site.

Edmundson is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks due to a broken forearm, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. The Blues should continue to release updates on the 24-year-old blueliner's status as his recovery progresses.

