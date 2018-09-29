Blues' Joel Edmundson: Plus-3 rating in preseason
Edmundson has zero points and a plus-3 rating through three preseason games.
Edmundson started last season with six goals and one assist in his first 21 regular-season games, but he potted just one more scores the rest of the way. Of course, part of Edmundson's job is to create space for Alex Pietrangelo, but the Blues will look for more offensive play from him this season. The 25-year-old's recorded a career-high 17 points last year, earning him a one-year, 'prove-it' deal. A strong stat line this campaign could earn him a long-term gig in St. Louis.
