Edmundson went minus-3 and blocked two shots in Sunday's win over the Predators.

Edmundson is on a prove-it deal with the Blues, but he's not setting himself up for an intriguing deal this summer. His offensive contributions have been minimal with no points in the last 25 games dating back to Nov. 30, and he's not on pace to set a career high in any fantasy categories besides time in the sin bin, as he has 60 PIM in 47 games thus far.