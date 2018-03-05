Edmundson (arm) practiced with his St. Louis teammates Monday for the first time since suffering his injury.

This is a good sign, but don't get too excited just yet. When Edmundson first had surgery on his arm in early February the timeline given was six weeks. That would likely mean that the 24-year-old won't be able to return for at least another week or two.

