Blues' Joel Edmundson: Questionable Thursday
Edmundson (groin) is considered questionable ahead of Thursday's Opening Night clash with Winnipeg.
Edmundson's potential absence will stretch the depth of the St. Louis blue line as the team will be without Robert Bortuzzo (suspension) or Carl Gunnarsson (hip). If the 25-year-old Edmundson is unable to take the ice, look for Chris Butler and Jordan Schmaltz to round out the third pairing.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...