Edmundson (groin) is considered questionable ahead of Thursday's Opening Night clash with Winnipeg.

Edmundson's potential absence will stretch the depth of the St. Louis blue line as the team will be without Robert Bortuzzo (suspension) or Carl Gunnarsson (hip). If the 25-year-old Edmundson is unable to take the ice, look for Chris Butler and Jordan Schmaltz to round out the third pairing.